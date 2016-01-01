16 years with YOU, 16 years TOGETHER, 16 years of the finest names in the game!

Cheers, for the wondrous time we have spent together as well as the time we will have from now on!

Happy 16 Years Anniversary, The Mission!

Nu este doar aniversarea noastră, ci și a voastră, a celor care ne-ați “dansat” pragul vreme de atâția ani.

Din acest motiv, am ales un line-up cu artiști care v-au adus mari bucurii și pe care nouă ne place să-i numim “de-ai casei”: Luciano, Magda, Benoit & Sergio și Victor Stancov.

Sala Polivalentă va fi gazda noastră sâmbătă, 5 noiembrie 2016, iar cadoul va fi o noapte cum rar dansăm.

Come celebrate with us!

LUCIANO

https://www.facebook.com/lucianocadenza/



⚫️ MAGDA

https://www.facebook.com/unmagda



⚫️ BENOIT & SERGIO

https://www.facebook.com/benoitandsergio



⚫️ VICTOR STANCOV

https://www.facebook.com/victorstancovro

